Scrap NEET as low scorers get seats under NRI, other quota: Ramadoss

Chennai :





Ramadoss said the students who had scored only 108,109 and 110 marks out of 720 in NEET have secured admission aplenty under management and NRI quota in private medical colleges and deemed universities across the country.





“The reason for this is only money,” he remarked, citing how Indian students have secured seats under vacant NRI quota in Maharashtra and Karnataka by availing certificates from people living abroad.

PMK founder Dr Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Union government to review the impact of NEET and take steps to scrap the controversial entrance exam conducted for medical admission in the country.