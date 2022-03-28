CB-CID enquires Virudhunagar rape victim, verifies her mobile phone details

Moreover, the Cyber Crime Wing also verified the victim’s mobile phone as part of the investigation.
Madurai: The probe launched by the Crime Branch CID police into the alleged rape of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Virudhunagar had gained momentum. On Sunday, the CB-CID team took the victim to a remote place and enquired for hours together to collate details concerning the crime as some more persons were suspected to have been involved in the case.
The victim was subjected to sexual assault, but it came to light after a long time and 8 persons, including four juvenile offenders were arrested by a special team in Virudhunagar on March 21.
