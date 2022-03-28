CB-CID enquires Virudhunagar rape victim, verifies her mobile phone details

Madurai :





Moreover, the Cyber Crime Wing also verified the victim’s mobile phone as part of the investigation. The victim was subjected to sexual assault, but it came to light after a long time and 8 persons, including four juvenile offenders were arrested by a special team in Virudhunagar on March 21.

The probe launched by the Crime Branch CID police into the alleged rape of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Virudhunagar had gained momentum. On Sunday, the CB-CID team took the victim to a remote place and enquired for hours together to collate details concerning the crime as some more persons were suspected to have been involved in the case.