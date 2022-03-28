Tamil Nadu's highest peak Doddabetta reopens

Coimbatore :

After 11 months, the Doddabetta Peak in The Nilgiris has been reopened for tourists following completion of road repair works.





The highest peak in Tamil Nadu was closed for tourists during the second COVID-19 wave on April 20 last year. When the curbs were lifted and all tourist spots reopened on August 22, the Doddabetta Peak was kept shut as a portion of the road leading to the spot caved in.





Due to the damage, the tourists were stopped at the check post and sent back. With the completion of the repair works, the peak was reopened for tourists ahead of summer season on Sunday. The tourists were delighted to visit the peak after a long while.