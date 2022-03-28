Vigil mounted after leopard found climbing stairs of house in Nilgiris

It then climbed up the stairs in search of some prey. As the animal could not find anything, it retreated. The leopard’s visit has been recorded in a CCTV camera fixed in the house.
Coimbatore: A leopard was caught on camera climbing up the stairs of a house in The Nilgiris early on Sunday. Around 2.30 am a leopard strayed into Lovedale locality and entered the premises of a house owned by one Shankar.
It then climbed up the stairs in search of some prey. As the animal could not find anything, it retreated. The leopard’s visit has been recorded in a CCTV camera fixed in the house. Meanwhile, the residents, who were gripped by fear, have urged the Forest Department to capture the animal. A team of Forest Department staff visited the spot and mounted vigil.
