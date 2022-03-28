Vigil mounted after leopard found climbing stairs of house in Nilgiris

Coimbatore :





It then climbed up the stairs in search of some prey. As the animal could not find anything, it retreated. The leopard’s visit has been recorded in a CCTV camera fixed in the house. Meanwhile, the residents, who were gripped by fear, have urged the Forest Department to capture the animal. A team of Forest Department staff visited the spot and mounted vigil.

A leopard was caught on camera climbing up the stairs of a house in The Nilgiris early on Sunday. Around 2.30 am a leopard strayed into Lovedale locality and entered the premises of a house owned by one Shankar.