Extended Ilam Thedi Kalvi Scheme to be enhanced too

Chennai :

As the Tamil Nadu government decided to continue the Ilam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorsteps) Scheme next year too, the education programme will be further enhanced, including providing identity cards to the volunteers, who take classes for the students.





The scheme aimed at bridging learning losses among children due to the closure of schools for the last two years due to the pandemic, is being implemented by 1.6 lakh volunteers across the state.





A senior official from School Education Department told DT Next that as Ilam Thedi Kalvi will be continued next year, the scheme will be further expanded by adding more aspects to the programme. He said the state had already allocated Rs 200 crore for its continuation.





“As part of enhancing the scheme, official identity cards will be provided to all the volunteers,” he said adding “for which the government would be allocating Rs 1 crore.”





Stating that authorities have taken measures to complete the formation of state, district, and zonal level committees to monitor the scheme, he said the panels would send reports on the performance of the volunteers and assessment of the children regularly to the department.





“Based on the better performance of the volunteers, awards will be given to them,” he said adding “the report about the assessment of the children will enable the authorities to improve teaching standards.”





The official said the committee members, especially at the zonal level, will ensure the improvement of classes and the school infrastructure. “In addition, more women volunteers will be roped in to benefit 30 lakh children,” he added.





“The resource material, prepared by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), for the scheme will also be altered from time to time as per requirement,” he added.





He said that the authorities were also thinking about whether to provide snacks for the children to encourage them to attend the classes.