Chennai sees marginal rise with 19 Covid cases

Chennai :





No new cases were reported in 26 districts. In the past 24 hours, 29,435 more samples were tested for COVID-19 across the State. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 per cent, while Vellore and Chennai recorded 0.4 per cent TPR.





As the State did not record any deaths due to COVID-19, the total number of deaths stood at 38,025. From across the state in several hospitals, 58 more people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 34,14,262.

Tamil Nadu recorded 34 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 34,52,681 in the State. The overall active cases dropped below 400 with 394 active cases across the State. Chennai saw a small surge in cases with 19 new cases of COVID-19, and Chengalpattu got 5 new cases.