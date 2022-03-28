Hi-tech labs in TN middle schools for improving teaching-learning process

Chennai :

After setting up hi-tech computer labs in the state-run high schools and higher secondary schools, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to establish Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centres in middle schools too.





The School Education Department’s move assumes significance as these institutions are more in number, compared to high and higher secondary schools.





All 3,090 government high schools have been provided with 10 computer terminals each. All 2,939 government higher secondary schools have been provided 20 computer terminals each along with necessary accessories, including lease line connectivity. These hi-tech labs are being monitored centrally with the help of a control room.





At present, there are about 7,000 government middle schools. Over 1,500 government-aided middle schools have over 10 lakh students studying from Classes 6 to 8.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT NEXT, “During the first phase, we’re planning to provide hi-tech labs for 1,784 government middle schools at an estimated cost of Rs 114 crore. In the second phase, more than 2,500 schools will have such labs. During the final stage, all schools will get covered by IT initiatives.”





The official pointed out that the first phase will be completed this year. “During the next financial year, all schools will be covered,” he added.





Stating that each lab might have around 10 desktop computers with internet connectivity, the official said. “Authorities are discussing internet speed; when that’s finalised, work will begin,” he averred.





The hi-tech labs will be used for delivering digital content, digital assessments for students and capacity building for teachers across all schools. “Textbooks, lectures, a question bank, quiz content and others will be available online,” he said. After setting up computer labs, a detailed timetable will be prepared by the schools for students on access to the desktop.”