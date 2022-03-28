Stalin to meet investors in Abu Dhabi today

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wound up his Dubai trip and headed to Emirati capital Abu Dhabi where he will meet investors of the Royal Family on Monday. Stalin also said that the Tamil Nadu government will sign MoUs with Kerala-based Lulu Group.





In his letter “Halo Dubai, delighted by your love”, Stalin recapped the details of his four-day stay in the business capital of Emirates, and said that M Yusuf Ali, president of Lulu Group was very supportive during the entire Emirati trip. MoUs will be signed with Yusuf Ali, who is keen on investing on behalf of his firm in Tamil Nadu, the CM said. “The ruling DMK will be a protective shield for Tamils wherever they live. The government is determined to woo investment from many countries for the development of Tamil Nadu. That way, the trip to Emirates has been a complete success, ” he added.





In a veiled dig at critics ridiculing his business trip, Stalin also said in the letter that his is not a government that signs MoUs to manage accounts but to facilitate growth in Tamil Nadu.