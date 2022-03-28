2nd revision test for Classes 10, 12 starts today

Chennai :

After the question paper leak being reported in Tiruvannamalai during the first common revision test, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed several restrictions for the second exam, set to begin from Monday.





The School Education Department has decided to conduct three common revision tests for board exam students so t hey could prepare for the annual exams to be held in May.





The first common revision test for Classes 10 and 12 was held from February 9-16 with more than 20 lakh students appearing for it.





A senior official from the School Education Department said several restrictions have been imposed for the second revision test. “All district CEOs have received strict instructions on ensuring that question papers were transported in a secured manner and not carried on public transport,” he said.





Two types of question papers have been prepared and the CEOs will decide on the date of examination which one needs to be distributed. Details of those who transport the question papers to the schools will be collected. Headmasters and principals will also submit a report on the delivery time of the question papers besides updating the time of distribution to the students.





The official said if any discrepancies were reported, especially in private schools, recognition of the institutions will be cancelled. “In case of government schools, departmental action will be taken against those indulging in irregularities during exam time,” he said.





Answer sheets will be evaluated in a secure manner with authorities conducting surprise inspections. The marks would be immediately updated in the Education Management Information System (EMIS), the official said.