Pudukkottai remand prisoner escapes from police escort in Thanjavur

Meanwhile the Thanjavur Medical College and Tamil University police had issued arrest warrants against him so police brought him from Pudukkottai to be produced before Thanjavur Judicial Magistrate Court. While taking him back in a bus, Dharmaraj gave poloce a miss and escaped. Now a hunt is on in Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Pattukkottai and Tiruvarur areas to catch him.

A remand prisoner from Pudukkottai escaped from police while he was being brought to Thanjavur to be produced in connection with a case on Friday late hours. Dharmaraj (27), a resident from Palakkarai in Tiruchy, against whom several theft cases were pending in police stations in Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai, was recently arrested by Pudukkottai police.