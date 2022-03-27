Four men accused in Virudhunagar rape case shifted to Madurai central jail

Madurai :

A total of eight persons including four juveniles were arrested by a special team in the case filed by Virudhunagar Rural police on the night of March 21. They are Hariharan alias Saravanan, Madasamy, Pravin and Junaid Ahmed. Besides, those four juvenile offenders are being observed in the Juvenile Care Home in Ramanathapuram, sources said.

Amidst tight security, four men accused in a recent case concerning rape of a Dalit woman in Virudhunagar, were shifted to Central prison, Madurai on Saturday, citing safety concerns, sources said. These four offenders including a DMK functionary in the case were earlier lodged in Srivilliputhur sub jail, Virudhunagar district, in the wake of their arrests.