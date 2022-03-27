MGMGH doctors remove 8 kg tumour from uterus of 43-yr-old patient

Thiruchirapalli :





According to the hospital sources, Kaliyammal (43) an agriculture labourer from Neithalur Colony, Karur district was admitted at MGMGH on February 14 with complaints of abdomen swelling and difficulty in urination and defecation. After scans found a large uterine fibroid, Dean Dr Vanitha suggested Dr Uma Mohanraj surgery and the the 8kg (40 x 30 cm) was remoed successfully.

Doctors from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial GH (MGMGH) here successfully removed an 8 kg tumor from the uterus of a 43-year-old patient recently, said the Dean Dr K Vanitha on Saturday.