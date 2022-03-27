AIADMK wins top posts in Vellalore town panchayat

Vellore :

Amid a clash between DMK and AIADMK and subsequent lathicharge by the police during the indirect elections to the Vellalore Town Panchayat, AIADMK won the posts of president and vice-president on Saturday.





The AIADMK won eight seats, DMK six and an independent one in the 15-member town panchayat in the last urban civic polls held on February 19.





As the process for the election to the posts started this morning, the workers of DMK and AIADMK got into the clash, and the police resorted to the lathicharge to disperse them.





The result went in favour of Maruthachalam as president and Ganesan as vice-president, official sources said.