DMK seeks apology from state BJP chief

Chennai :

The ruling DMK on Saturday issued a legal notice to state BJP president K Annamalai, demanding an unconditional apology within 24 hours for making alleged defamatory statements against Chief Minister MK Stalin.





Taking exception to Annamalai’s description of CM’s visit to Dubai as “a family affair”, DMK organising secretary cum Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi, in his notice to the BJP state chief, said that Annamalai should pay Rs 100 crore as damages to the Tamil Nadu CM’s relief fund within two days to avoid legal action against him if he fails to tender unconditional apology within 24 hours.





“The BJP president has been constantly making vile, defamatory and scandalous statements against our party president with a mala fide intention,” said Bharathi, referring to Annamalai’s recent statement on CM’s tour to Dubai.





Bharathi also recalled the BJP chief’s another statement that “anyone doing criminal activities requires an alibi and that the DMK president and CM has travelled to Dubai only as an alibi and he has travelled only to commit some crime.”





Annamalai responded to the notice on social media in which he tweeted, “I was given to understand DMK party has issued a defamation notice for ₹100 Cr on me. I have full faith in our judiciary. Will face all your threats in court. My fight is for TN.”