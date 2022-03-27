Feasibility study for Tiruchy Metro to be held soon: Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

We promised metro rail service for Tiruchy in our election manifesto and a feasibility study will soon be conducted, said KN Nehru here on Saturday.





Speaking to reporters after distributing welfare assistants to the beneficiaries, the Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply Nehru said that we have sought a circular route covering all the religious places in Tiruchy under the new rail service. The minister said, Tiruchy being a pilgrim city, covering all the religious places will be given priority if the metro rail programme takes shape.





“Accordingly, we will suggest a circular route covering Rockfort, Srirangam, Samayapuram and Vayalur temples as almost all the devotees arriving here will ultimately visit these shrines,” Nehru said and added that with tthe introduction of metro rail, Tiruchy city will get facelift.





Informing that the there are several development projects, which will completely transform the look of Tiruchy, are on the cards, the minister said that apart from the new Cauvery bridge at a cost of Rs 130 crore, there will be elevated corridor from the Cauvery bridge to Junction bus stand and Cauvery bridge to Kudamuritti for which the DPR (Detailed Project Report) has been prepared. Meanwhile, Nehru said that the DPR for the integrated bus stand is almost ready and it will be finalised by the Chief Minister once he returns from Dubai. The new integrated bus stand will have facilities to handle heavy traffic flow and goods in addition to multiple parking zones, he said.





Similarly, several projects planned for Tiruchy City will be extended to Dhayanur, Samayapuram and Lalgudi.