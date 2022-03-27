15 districts to get rains for next 2 days, says RMC

Chennai :

At least 15 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get rains along with thunderstorms for the next 48 hours due to prevailing atmospheric circulation over TN and Kanniyakumari coast, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai said on Saturday.





P Senthamarai Kannan, Director (RWFC), RMC said due to atmospheric download circulation prevailing over Tamil Nadu and Kanniyakumari coast, and heat convection, 15 districts of Tamil Nadu — The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayildathurai and Tiruvarur — are likely to receive moderate rains with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours.





The centre added that on March 29 and 30, light to moderate rains are likely to occur over the isolated areas in the Western Ghats and interior districts of Tamil Nadu due to heat convection. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky will be generally cloudy for the next two days. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city decreased. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius and 34.6 degrees Celsius respectively.





The minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively. According to RMC, Coimbatore recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 3 cm during the last 24 hours followed by the Nilgiris, and Nagapattinam 2 cm each, and Dindigul and Tiruvarur 1 cm each.