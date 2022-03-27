Tamil Nadu now has mere 35 +ve cases, Chennai claims its one-third

Chennai :





With 32,717 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 per cent. Chennai, Chengalpattu and Villupuram record the highest of 0.3 per cent in the State. There are a total of 418 active cases in the State currently, with numbers dropping to 147 in Chennai.





A total of 63 more people were discharged following treatment across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,14,204. The State recorded no deaths due to the virus on Saturday and the toll so far remained at 38,025.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a further drop in COVID-19 cases on Thursday reporting 35 cases, taking the cases recorded so far in the State to 34,52,647. The highest number of 12 cases were reported in Chennai, followed by 5 cases in Vellore, while 27 districts had zero cases.