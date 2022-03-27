5 districts achieve 100pc vax coverage

Chennai :

As many as 5.92 lakh doses of vaccines were administered against COVID-19 during the 26th COVID-19 mega vaccination drive organised across 50,000 vaccination centres in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. A total of 1.64 lakh first vaccines doses and 4.01 lakh second doses of vaccines were administered in Tamil Nadu.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camp in Alandur. He said so far, 3.9 crore doses have been administered through mega vaccination drive in the State.





In Tamil Nadu, about 50 lakh people have not been vaccinated with the first dose and 1.34 crore persons have not been vaccinated with the second dose. They have been identified by health officials in respective districts and reminders have been sent to them via SMS.





In the age group of 12-14, 21.21 lakh children are eligible and 11.92 lakh children have received the vaccination. Meanwhile, there are about 33.46 lakh children eligible in the age group of 15-17 and 28.67 lakh children have been vaccinated with the first dose and 20.80 have been administered with the second dose.





As many as 92.19 per cent above 18 have been vaccinated with the first dose and 76.12 per cent have received the second dose. According to Greater Chennai Corporation, 99.6 per cent of people have received the first dose and 81 per cent the second dose. Health Minister said five districts including Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ariyalur and Vellore have achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage of at least one vaccine. As many as 3,240 panchayats and 27 municipalities also have 100 per cent vaccination coverage.