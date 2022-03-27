Patrolling intensified over SL refugees’ influx

Madurai :

Surveillance has been intensified along the coastline of Ramanathapuram, especially in Rameswaram, because of its proximity to Sri Lanka, to check illegal influx of refugees into Tamil Nadu. The 16 refugees who landed here are quarantined at the Mandapam camp.





Ramanathapuram SP E Karthik said that several enforcement agencies are part of the vigilance. The Indian Coast Guard and Navy personnel would be the first to get information on migration by sea and refugees would be picked up by hovercraft. At present, such cases fall under limits of the local Marine police stations, the SP told DT Next on Saturday.





The SL people are not being treated as detainees and the enforcement agency would take up antecedent verifications with those without official ‘refugee status’. Moreover, the government will decide on the future course of action soon.





The SP also said that the Additional Director General of Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group would convene a meeting with the Indian Coast Guard personnel in Ramanathapuram district in a day or two to discuss the prevailing situation. There has been heightened CSG surveillance with the aid of four patrol boats off Mandapam and two boats off Thondi.





Regional Deputy Director of Fisheries, Ramanathapuram, E Kathavarayan, said the fishermen too are keeping an eye out and ‘Community Interaction Programmes’ are being conducted at coastal hamlets by the Fisheries Department in association with CSG personnel. Fishermen have been asked to share intelligence through toll-free number 1093. They have also been sensitised on not to cross IMBL at sea and avoid using banned nets. Sources said there could be a decline in the influx of refugees since the Lankan Naval vessels are also patrolling the seas.