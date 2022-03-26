MBBS classes in AIIMS Madurai to commence from April 4: Check details

Chennai :

The first phase of MBBS classes at the AIIMS, Madurai is all set to commence from April 4, 2022, according to an official note issued by the institute.





The notice elongated important information, including commencement of classes, Covid appropriate behaviour and hostel accommodation. According to the guidelines, students are advised to arrange accommodation facilities in Ramanathapuram. Regarding clothes, students are to attend classes in formal wear and strictly avoid clothes such as party wear, jeans, sneakers and sandals.





Covid-appropriate behaviour stipulates the students to carry either 3-ply or N-95 masks (100 pieces), a set of five 100ml hand sanitisers and two bottles of liquid soaps for personal use before entering the premises.





Hostel would be provided only when a student opts for it at the time of admission. Rooms would have a cot, storage, cupboard, table and chair while the students are supposed to help themselves with the mattress, pillows, bedsheet, mug and bucket. ID cards would carry the local address or the hostel room address in accordance with the students' accommodation preference.





The notice has instructed students to report to the AIIMS Madurai reception centre at the Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram.





Also, the institute has shared a link for up to date updates regarding AIIMS Madurai at the JIPMER website - https://jipmer.edu.in/aiims-madurai.