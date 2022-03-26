Stalin invites UAE Ministers to Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Pitching Tamil Nadu as the ideal investment destination in India, Chief Minister MK Stalin invited the Ministers of finance and foreign trade of the United Arab Emirates to come to the State to take stock of the State’s advantages first hand. Stalin is leading the delegation from Tamil Nadu to UAE, where he held discussions with the senior members of the Emirati government.





During his meeting with UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the Dubai International Financial Centre on Friday, Stalin discussed the investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu for various sectors. The Chief Minister also urged them to send a team of investors to study the investment possibilities here.





According to a statement from the government, Stalin highlighted the trade relationship between the MSMEs Tamil Nadu and in Dubai, and steps taken to revamp and encourage startups, and improve the relationship between the State and UAE by enhancing trade in farming, food processing, electric vehicles, textiles, jewels, motor vehicles including luxury cars, spare parts among other key areas.





Later, Stalin inaugurated the Tamil Nadu pavilion in Dubai expo to showcase the State to attract investments. As part of the Dubai Expo, Tamil Nadu week is observed in the Indian pavilion from Friday to March 31. “The expo has provided an opportunity to showcase the developing fields of our State. Many products from Tamil Nadu, which excels in the manufacturing sector, are present in the pavilion. Along with departments like tourism, medicine, arts and culture, industrial parks and focus sectors are also part of the exhibition,” said Stalin.





Stalin arrived at Dubai on Thursday on a four-day visit to UAE, his first official visit abroad after he assumed office as Chief Minister in May 2021.



