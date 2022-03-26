Police arrest 3 for kidnap, sexual abuse of college girl in Ramnad

Two of the accused allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector when the team went to arrest them, before being apprehended. Another accused in the case was arrested from Tirupur, police added.
Ramanathapuram: Police on Friday arrested three persons who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a college girl here when she was sitting at the Mukkaiyur beach in this district, after tying up her male companion using her dupatta. They also robbed his cash and other valuables, police said. The man allegedly attempted to commit suicide over the incident. Based on the victim’s complaint, a special team from Virudhunagar launched a probe into the matter. Two of the accused allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector when the team went to arrest them, before being apprehended. Another accused in the case was arrested from Tirupur, police added.
Conversations