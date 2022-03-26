Sat, Mar 26, 2022

Police arrest 3 for kidnap, sexual abuse of college girl in Ramnad

Published: Mar 26,202202:25 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Two of the accused allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector when the team went to arrest them, before being apprehended. Another accused in the case was arrested from Tirupur, police added.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Ramanathapuram: Police on Friday arrested three persons who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a college girl here when she was sitting at the Mukkaiyur beach in this district, after tying up her male companion using her dupatta. They also robbed his cash and other valuables, police said. The man allegedly attempted to commit suicide over the incident. Based on the victim’s complaint, a special team from Virudhunagar launched a probe into the matter. Two of the accused allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector when the team went to arrest them, before being apprehended. Another accused in the case was arrested from Tirupur, police added.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations