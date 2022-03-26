In freak mishap, prize-winning bull hit by express train dies in Vellore

Vellore :

A prized bull, which earned accolades for its owner in many competitions, was killed on the spot when it was hit by an express train on the outskirts of Vellore town on Friday. Residents of Veppampattu village planned to host a bull run in their area and hence bulls from the surrounding areas came to the village along with their owners.





Locals had also gathered there to watch the bull run. Meanwhile, a prize-winning bull named Asuran owned by Rajesh of Munjurpattu village was taken around the venue. Suddenly, the bull got loose from its owner and started running on the nearby railway track.





It was hit by Tirupathi-bound express train coming from Villupuram and died on the spot. Locals and the owner were grieved by the sudden death of the animal.



