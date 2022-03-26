Farmers walkout of grievances meet, warn of protests over Mekedatu row

Thiruchirapalli :

The farmers grievances redressal meet was held in various districts in the region including Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Ariyalur and the farmers expressed their displeasure against the Karnataka government for allotment of Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of Mekedatu dam.





In Thanjavur, as soon as the meeting commenced all the participating farmers rose from their seats and raised slogans against the Karnataka government. They claimed that the Centre has not been initiating any steps against Karnataka to stop the Mekedatu dam project.

Condemning Karnataka government on sanctioning fund for the construction of Mekedatu dam, the farmers staged a walkout and protested in Thanjavur during the farmers grievances redressal meet on Friday and warned that a series of protests would be held across the Cauvery Delta region.