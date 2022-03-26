Palani range GST and Central Excise havildar in CBI net on graft charges

Chennai :

A havildar working under the GST & Central Excise, Dindigul Division, Palani Range, is now facing CBI investigation after he was found demanding Rs 20,000 for not reopening a closed GST service tax issue. CBI, Madurai, has registered a case against havildar V Balakrishnan, based on a complaint from R Murugan of Dindigul.





“The complaint prima facie discloses the commission of offences punishable under section 7 (A) of Prevention of Corruption Act, Hence a regular case is registered against Balakrishnan and taken up for investigation,” said the CBI FIR.





CBI noted that for the purpose of verification Murugan was directed to contact Balakrishnan over phone, in the presence of an independent witness. Balakrishnan responded affirmatively for acceptance of the bribe and also directed the complainant to reach Palani to hand it over during the calls. On verification of the complaint a case has been registered.



