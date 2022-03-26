After 31 yrs of service, teacher suspended for mark sheet forgery

Coimbatore :

A government school headmistress has been placed under suspension on Friday for joining service by submitting forged mark statements in Krishnagiri district.





The action comes almost 31 years after Sumathi, 56, from Nagarasampatti joined as an intermediary teacher in a primary school at Sathanur in 1991. In the next few years, she was also promoted as a headmistress at Thimme Natham Panchayat Union Primary School.





As she refused to produce her mark statements and get them registered with the education department, an inquiry by officials revealed the fraud. She had submitted Class 10 mark sheet with tampered marks.





When an explanation was sought, Sumathi went on medical leave since February 3. Therefore, the district education officials placed her under suspension. Further, criminal action is likely to be taken against the teacher for forgery.



