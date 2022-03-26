Min sets target for seizure of vehicles linked to mineral theft

Chennai :

Minister for Water Resources, Mines and Minerals Duraimurugan on Friday set a monthly target for officials to seize 20 vehicles that illegally ferry minerals.





Duraimurugan, who chaired a review meeting, instructed officials to seize at least 20 vehicles, which violate rules, per month and also prevent vehicles from transporting sand from Tamil Nadu to other states. Officials attached to zonal flying squads should be more vigilant and act tough against vehicles involved in the theft of minerals.





He also said that the revenue from mining and minerals is Rs 1,024 crore in the current financial year from April, last year, to February, this year, and asked officials to take steps to increase the revenue from mining in the coming months.





“Eligible quarries should be identified across the state and should be listed for auction to increase the revenue and to ensure that the public get construction materials at affordable rates. The quarries functioning in government poramboke lands in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts should immediately be auctioned to increase the revenue for the exchequer and to distribute welfare measures for the public,” said Duraimurugan.



