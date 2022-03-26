Kodanad case hearing posted to April 23

Coimbatore :

The Nilgiris district sessions court on Friday adjourned hearing in the sensational heist-cum-murder at Kodanad estate case to April 23 allowing more time for police to investigate.





Prime accused Sayan and ‘Walayar’ Manoj appeared in the court on Friday. Speaking to reporters, public prosecutor Shahjahan said that more than 202 witnesses were inquired in connection with the case.





“Inquiry was held with some important individuals and electronic evidence was gathered for examination,” he said.





Earlier, on hearing the arguments, Udhagamandalam district judge-cum-chief judicial magistrate C Sanjai Baba posted the hearing in the case to April 23.





It may be recalled that a gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on the same date of April 23, in 2017.