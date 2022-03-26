Vellore molestation case: Silence of parties, women outfits irk residents

Vellore :

The lack of response from women’s organisations and political parties to the sexual molestation of a private hospital employee has irked Vellore residents.





On March 16 the employee and her friend were returning late in night after watching a movie in a share auto. Five persons, including two juveniles, forcibly took them to an isolated area robbed them of cash to the tune of Rs 40,000 and mobiles after molesting the woman.





Though the five perpetrators, including two juveniles, were arrested, what surprised officials and media was the refusal of police to reveal the names of the three adults accused. When DT Next contacted Vellore range DIG Anne Vijaya, she said, “Instructions have been issued to withhold only the names of the victim and the juveniles.” However, Vellore SP Rajesh Kannan had a different take and said, “if the media publishes either the picture or the names of the culprits, there is every chance of the latter stating in court that the victim was fixing the blame after viewing media reports.”





Similarly, the marked silence from women’s wings of parties and organisations was also questioned. BJP state secretary and ex Vellore mayor Karthiyayini said, “I will inform the proper person in the party.” AIDWA TN vice president ST Shankari said, “We don’t have full info about the incident to call for an agitation.”