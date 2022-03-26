Nilgiris to host flower, fruit shows in May after 2 years break

Officials discussing the conduct of the summer festival in The Nilgiris on Friday

Coimbatore :

The Nilgiris is gearing up for the much-awaited annual flower show after two years break. The 124th annual flower show will kick off from May 20 this year. The hill retreat, a perfect destination to escape from the soaring heat with the onset of summer, will host the five-day show till May 24.





The announcement on the conduct of the summer festival was made on Friday following a discussion chaired by Dr R Brindha Devi, Director of Horticulture Department in the presence of Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith, District Revenue Officer (DRO) Keerthi Priyadarshini, Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and Joint Director of Horticulture (in-charge) Shibila Mary.





The flower show is likely to be a visual treat as several unique varieties of flowers would be on display at the Government Botanical Garden. The show attracts tourists from across the country and even abroad. However, it was not held over the last two years due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.





“This year, the summer festival will be conducted by following the COVID safety protocol. The arrangements for the festival are underway,” said Collector Amrith to reporters.





The first among the lineup of events is the 11th edition of two-day vegetable show on May 7 and 8 at Nehru Park in Kotagiri.





The three-day spice show will begin from May 13 at Gudalur. Similarly, the 17th edition of rose show, which will last for two days, will kick off at the Government Rose Gardens on May 14. The 62nd two-day fruit show will be held at Sims Park in Coonoor from May 28. Various fruits grown in the hill district will be displayed at the fruit show.





Further, the Collector said that Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi will be invited for the festival.



