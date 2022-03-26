Ancient clay pot unearthed at Maligaimedu site in Ariyalur

The excavated clay pot at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur on Friday

Thiruchirapalli :

An ancient clay pot was unearthed at Maligaimedu excavation site in Ariyalur on Friday.





The phase II excavation project at Maligaimedu in Gangaikonda Cholapuram was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin via video call and works commenced subsequently. On Friday, a 25 cm high, 12.5 cm wide, ancient clay pot was unearthed. This apart, a 30-layer brick wall and a clay spoon were excavated.





The excavation process started at Maligaimedu last year based on the details from an inscription in which roof tiles and structure like a palace were excavated. So far, the team found copper coins, steel nails, glass beads, bangles, decorated stones and some Chinese articles. The excavation works will continue at the site.