Mayiladuthurai to get textile park, sick mills revival soon, says Meyyanathan

A textile park would be established in Mayiladuthurai and sick spinning mills would be revived soon, said Youth Welfare and Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan on Friday.





Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing projects in Mayiladuthurai, the Minister said that Chief Minister MK Stalin is particular to develop industries and revive sick units. He had gone to Dubai to attract investors to the state and ensure employment to youth. There are several sick spinning mills in Mayiladuthurai district and they would all be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister for revival.





“The state government has planned to establish a textile park in Mayiladuthurai as part of efforts to support those involved in the sector,” he said.





Claiming that the urban employment scheme had become a hit in the state, the Minister said, residents of urban areas would get jobs without any disparity in the wages. Beneficiaries of the scheme have already been identified and as many as 150 were given identity cards on Friday, he said.





“As many as 1,905 beneficiaries were selected from the Manalmedu Town Panchayat in Mayiladuthurai and identity cards had been distributed to as many as 1,755 beneficiaries,” the Minister added. Collector R Lalitha accompanied the Minister.



