Death of disabled govt staff in septic tank: Kin to get Rs 13 L solatium

Chennai :

The family of the woman employee, who died after falling into a septic tank near her office in Kancheepuram, has been provided Rs 13 lakh relief, the State government informed the National Human Rights Commission.





The government also informed the commission that it was considering an offer of employment to the deceased elder sister on compassionate ground. Based on the government’s submission that toilets were constructed at all government centres, the Commission asked the Chief Secretary to submit the status report in this regard within eight weeks.





The incident happened on December 7, 2020, when S Saranya of Kancheepuram, a 24-year-old warehouse manager at the Agriculture Extension Centre in Kancheepuram, went to the toilet in a house nearby. The centre did not have toilet or ramps – Saranya was a person with disability – forcing the staff to seek help from neighbours. On that day, when Saranya failed to return, others went in search and found her in a 10-foot-deep pit meant for septic tank at an under-construction building nearby. Though she was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead.





The incident sparked protest by her relatives and others, who pointed out the lack of basic amenities at a government facility. The local police registered a case, and the commission took cognizance of the incident based on the complaint.





“The State government has informed us that it has also taken action against the guilty officers besides passing an order to set up toilet facilities on a war footing at all the Agriculture Extension Centres (IAECS)/Sub Agriculture Extension Centres across the state. Giving a job to the victim’s elder sister on compassionate grounds is being considered,” the NHRC said in a statement on Friday.