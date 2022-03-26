Transport dept withdraws notice inviting tenders only from veg hotels on highways

Chennai :

Outrage on social media followed, with people questioning the SETC’s restrictions on their right to a choice of food. Shortly thereafter, the department suspended the bid, and the principal secretary, in a statement, said, “The original tender with the condition that only vegetarians should be served has been withdrawn following the contrary views received from passengers. A new tender after removing the condition ‘only vegetarian food’ will be uploaded.”

Will of the people seems to have prevailed when the State Express Transport Corporation’s recent invite for tenders from vegetarian hotels erupted in controversy. Tenders were invited from hotels on highways for the convenience of passengers, but it included only vegetarian food.