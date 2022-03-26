Covid doctors to be terminated

The temporary doctors were given the task of coordinating fever camps, screening centres and other pandemic-related works.
Chennai: The services of young doctors, who were appointed when COVID-19 hit in 2020, will be terminated on March 31. The temporary doctors were given the task of coordinating fever camps, screening centres and other pandemic-related works.
“As per the contract, their service ends this (March) month. But most doctors have expressed interest in continuing with the Corporation. They can apply for jobs when the new health centres start functioning,” the official explained.
