Tamil Nadu cases down to 37, zero fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 37 new COVID-19 infections, taking the cases so far to 34,52,612. With zero deaths, the toll remains at 38,025.





With 32,237 samples being tested for COVID-19 in the State, the positivity rate in the State stood at 0.1 per cent. The Nilgiris, Chengalpattu and Chennai saw a 0.4 per cent positivity rate. The active cases stood at 446 on Friday.





Recoveries rose to 34,14,141 with 66 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, and there were 446 active infections.





Chennai continues to witness a decline, reporting 11 cases of COVID-19, while Chengalpattu registered five cases. At least 66 people were discharged from several hospitals across the state, taking the total recoveries from the virus to 34,14,141.