Proud to open the Dubai exhibition on behalf of Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu pavilion at the World Exhibition in Dubai.





The first global expo 2022 exhibition has been held in Dubai since October 1 last year. The exhibition, which is held only once in 5 years, is scheduled to run till 31 of April.





In the exhibition, around 192 countries, including India and the United Arab Emirates, participated and separate halls have been set up on the premises on their behalf.





State governments were also given permission to set up their bases and accordingly, the 'Tamil Nadu Pavilion' has been developed at the expo.





Through the Tamil Nadu Forum, the Government of Tamil Nadu is planning to attract business investment internationally.





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who had arrived in Dubai on Thursday on a four-day visit to UAE met UAE Minister for Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al-Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the Dubai International Financial Centre on Friday to discuss about making investments in Tamil Nadu in various sectors.









Later, he also visited the Dubai Expo 2022 and inaugurated the ‘Tamil Nadu’ stall at the expo’s India pavilion.





Speaking later at the expo, Stalin said, "We are proud to open the arena on behalf of Tamil Nadu, which excels in the manufacturing sector."