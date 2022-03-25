Monetary relief to kin of TN woman who died after falling into septic tank: NHRC

Chennai :

She was working in the Kancheepuram Agriculture Development office, the rights panel said in a statement.





The intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) resulted in the payment of monetary relief of Rs 13 lakh to the next of kin of her who had died on December 7, 2020, after falling into a septic tank near an under-construction building when she had gone out as there was no toilet in her office, it said.





The relief amount includes the service benefits of the victim and Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the NHRC added.





The state government has informed the commission that it has also ''taken action against the guilty officers, besides ordering setting up of toilet facilities on a war-footing at all the Agriculture Extension Centres (IAECS)/Sub Agriculture Extension Centres in various parts of the state,'' the statement said.





It is also considering appointment of the victim's elder sister on compassionate grounds, the rights panel said.





The commission has asked the chief secretary, government of Tamil Nadu to submit the status report on the construction of restrooms at all the Agriculture Extension Centres (IAECS) or Sub Agriculture Extension Centres within eight weeks.





The NHRC had taken cognisance of the fatal incident on the basis of a complaint.