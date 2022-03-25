Auto rickshaws in TN announce strike along with transport unions for two days

Chennai :

Around 3.20 lakh autos in Tamil Nadu will go on strike on March 28 and 29 condemning "anti-worker policies" of the Union government.





Auto rickshaw drivers have expressed solidarity with the transport unions' strike. The unions belonging to several parties, including DMK's union, are on the same page with the strike.





Since the strike is also supported by the ruling party's worker union, people may face difficulties to commute in the said two days. However, the State government is taking steps to mitigate travel issues.





The leader of the consortium of auto rickshaw driver unions, Balakrishnan said, "Deliberating on the call for strike by transport unions, our auto driver unions have decided to show support to the strike against the anti-worker policies of the Centre". He added that a total of 3.20 lakh autos in the State, of which 1.20 lakh autos are running in Chennai, will not function on March 28 and 29.





Moreover, the union members will stage protests at Chennai's Anna Salai.