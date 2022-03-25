In pics: Stalin holds meeting with Dubai officials in first overseas visit

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met business heads in Dubai, his first overseas visit after assuming office.
Chennai:
Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government accompanied him on the trip.
The important areas around which talks were held include food processing industries, logistics park and investment into major infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu.
This meeting holds significance as Russia-Ukriane crisis has put Middle East into some sort of crisis and investors are looking out for India.
Here are some of the pictures from the overseas visit.
Conversations