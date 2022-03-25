Tamil Nadu food safety department generated 3 times more revenue than last year

Chennai :

The Health Minister lauded the officers and said that the food safety officers who have worked in this sector have generated a revenue of Rs 38.2 crore through license and registration, which is about 3 times more than last year. The testing of food samples is being currently done at six food laboratories in Chennai, Thanjavur, Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore and Palayamkottai.





He said the government considers banning tobacco and nicotine-laced foods as a major task. From May 2021 to February 2022, 91 tonnes of banned tobacco products were seized by food safety officials. Similarly, 400 tonnes of these products have been seized by the police. Nine emergency restraining orders have been issued until February 2022 against manufacturing companies and outlets that manufacture and sell banned tobacco products.





He further talked about the awareness programme to gradually reduce the intake of sugar, salt and fat in food to ensure a balanced diet. Under the programme to prevent wastage of excess food from hotels and during festive seasons by feeding others, about 15,845 such events have been held by collecting excess food. The scheme for reuse of used oil has also been implemented and 1,214 used oil has been collected through this project.





The Health Minister also handed over appointment order to Tamilselvi, first transgender to be appointed as Project assistant in the National Welfare Board.