GST official demands Rs 20K bribe , faces CBI probe

Chennai :

CBI, Madurai branch has registered a case against havildar V Balakrishan , based on a complaint from R Murugan of Dindigul.





"The complaint prima facie discloses the commission of offences punishable under Section

7 (A) of Prevention of Corruption Act, Hence a regular case is registered against Balakrishnan and taken up for investigation," the FIR mentioned.





CBI had conducted discreet verification of the complainant and it was revealed that, Balakrishnan is

not enjoying good reputation.





"For the purpose of verification, Murugan was directed to contact Balakrishnan over phone, in the presence of an independent witness. Accordingly, Murugan made 2 phone calls from his mobile phone to the mobile phone of Balakrishnan in speaker on mode.





During both the conversations, the complainant had with Balakrishnan, with reference to the demand of bribe amount made, Balakrishnan responded affirmatively for acceptance of the bribe amount and also directed the complainant to reach Palani and hand over the bribe amount, CBI noted.





Verification of the complaint reveal that Balakrishnan was demanding bribe from Murugan. A case has been registered.