15-yr-old boy gored to death during bull race event in Krishnagiri district

While watching the race, one of the bulls suddenly charged into the crowd and gored the boy. The villagers immediately rushed the critically injured boy to Hosur Government Hospital; however he died on the way. Following the tragic incident, the bull race was stopped and an inquiry was carried out by Shoolagiri police.

A 15-year-old boy, who was standing in the crowd of spectators, was gored to death by a racing bull during ‘erudhu vidum vizha’ (bull race) in Krishnagiri on Thursday. Police said S Diwakar, from Kanalatti village near Shoolagiri had come to Chappadi village along with his friends to watch a bull race. He was studying in Class 10 at a government school.