Chided by police, Hindu Munnani member attempts suicide in Kovai

Coimbatore :

A Hindu Munnani member attempted suicide in Coimbatore after a sub inspector warned him for having WhatsApp status of a film scene, in which the actor dares the cops. The row started, when Naveen, 27, along with his friends was celebrating birthday of one among them on Tuesday when the cop asked them to wind up.





Meanwhile, Naveen had kept a scene from actor Dhanush starrer ‘Maari’ as his WhatsApp status and dedicated it to the sub-inspector, who then called Naveen and threatened to send him to jail. Scared Naveen consumed poisonous cow dung powder, police said.



