Scolded by teacher, Namakkal Class 11 boy kills self by jumping before train

Meanwhile, the parents of students and villagers besieged the school demanding action against the teacher. They also prevented police from taking the mutilated body for post mortem. A police team led by Namakkal SP Sai Saran Tejaswi rushed to the spot and assured to take action. After five hours, the angry public withdrew the protest.

A 16-year-old boy studying in Class 11 committed suicide by jumping in front of a train after he was allegedly scolded by his teacher in Namakkal on Thursday. According to police, P Rithun, son of Palaniswamy, a farmer from Modamangalam in Namakkal took the extreme step on the track near his government school at around 11 am.