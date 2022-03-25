Pudukkai court awards life sentence to coolie for sexually abusing girl

Thiruchirapalli :





On July 4, 2019, he kidnapped a 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her. The girl managed to escape and her parents lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against Thamarai Selvan under Pocso Act and he was arrested.





On Thursday, judge Sathya awarded life imprisonment to Thamarai Selvan and a fine of Rs 32,000. The judge also ordered the state to provide a compensation of Rs 3.80 lakh to the victim.

The Pudukkottai Fast Track Mahila Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Thamarai Selvan (28), a resident of Singampunari village in Sivaganga, a coolie, came to Varpat area in Pudukkottai for work.