Mother held for killing year old boy by forcing liquor

On February 14, Geetha took the swooned child to Ooty GH, where doctors declared him dead. Post mortem report revealed that the baby was murdered by forcing liqour and stuffing food. Geetha confessed to the murder.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in The Nilgiris on Thursday for murdering her year old son by forcing liqour and stuffing food into his mouth. Police said Geetha, wife of Karthik, whom she married after two failed marriages, had developed extramarital affairs resulting in their separation Their elder son, aged three was in the care of Karthik.