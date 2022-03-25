Teacher, VCK councillor, among 3 held in Pocso cases across state

Madurai :

A teacher, who eloped with a Class 11 boy of the same school was arrested and booked under the Pocso Act in Tiruchy on Thursday.





Sources said that a 26-year-old teacher of a private school in Thuraiyur had eloped with a Class 11 boy of the same school on March 5. Parents of both the teacher and the boy searched for them in various places, but the duo could not be traced. On March 11, the boy’s mother lodged a complaint with the Thuraiyur police, who registered a case and launched a search for the duo.





Meanwhile, the duo after travelling to different locations had come to E-Pudur in Tiruchy a few days ago and police located them through their mobile signal. On Thursday, the police secured the duo and handed them over to the Musiri All Women police station. Subsequently, a case was registered against the teacher under Pocso Act and she was arrested.





Meanwhile, a 46-year-old councillor of VCK was arrested by Tenkasi police on Thursday for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl studying in Class 2. The accused has been identified as Veerasamy, a VCK councillor of ward 15 of Gunaramanallur village panchayat in Tenkasi. The incident occurred at Mathalamparai village. Based on a complaint, Tenkasi All Women Police booked a case under the Pocso Act and arrested him.





In another case at Ranipet, a physical training (PT) teacher attached to the government boys’ home at Ranipet was arrested for forcing inmates into sodomy on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Senthilkumar (46), a native of Tirupattur district. Responding to inmates allegations, Vijayakumar, superintendent (in-charge) of the home, conducted enquiries with students, who revealed the torture. Acting on Vijaykumar’s complaint, case under Pocso Act was registered against Senthilkumar.