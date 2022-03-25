Virudhunagar case: Annamalai for thorough probe by CB-CID

Madurai :

The Crime Branch –CID should conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the rape of the Dalit woman in Virudhunagar and leave no stone unturned, demanded BJP state president K. Annamalai.





He was in Virudhunagar to join a protest organised by his party on Thursday. He said that the BJP raised its voice demanding a thorough inquiry into the rape of the 22-year-old Dalit woman to ensure that the guilty were not spared. Since, the key accused is a DMK functionary, the victim, who experienced sexual trauma for 10 months, was hesitant to approach the police out of fear. Because of the delay in going to police, she continued to suffer the torture and more persons abused her. The victim should be given psychological counselling and offered a government job to ensure her social security, besides some financial assistance, he demanded.





Alleging that crimes against women and children are on the rise in the state, he listed the sexual assault incidents in Virudhunagar, Vellore and Palladam to drive home his claim.





To prevent recurrence of such heinous crime, cops should be allowed to act independently and the ruling DMK should not control the department of police.





Citing the attack on the security officer to retired Judge CT Selvam, who heads the Police Commission constituted by the Chief Minister in January, he said it is a proof of deteriorating law and order situation in the state.