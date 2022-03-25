Centre to follow TN model to cut accident rate, says Velu

Chennai :

Quoting the speech of Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari, state Highways Minister EV Velu, on Thursday, said the Union government is impressed by the efforts of Tamil Nadu in reducing accidents and has informed that they will follow in the steps of Tamil Nadu.





“Tamil Nadu has reduced accident rate by 15 per cent in the last 8 months and the Centre is impressed with the Tamil Nadu model. Nitin Gadkari has announced that they planned to follow the Tamil Nadu model to reduce accidents across the country,” said Velu, in the Assembly.





Recently, Nitin Gadkari in the Parliament appreciated Tamil Nadu for efficiently bringing down the accident rate. Referring to his speech, Velu said that the state government is implementing ‘Innuyir Kaapom Nammai Kaakum-48’ scheme in which people not just from Tamil Nadu, but also from other states and other countries are getting free treatment.



